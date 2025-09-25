FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have announced three additional arrests in connection to the fatal drive-by shooting that claimed the life of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy during a birthday party at a local park last year.

At a news conference Thursday morning officials successfully declared the arrest of Andrew St. Louis, Antonio Carter, and Tommie Allen for their alleged roles in the death of Yancy.

On July 21, 2024, Yancy was attending a birthday party at Riverland Park, located at 9950 SW 27th Ave., when he was fatally struck by gunfire in broad daylight as he went down a slide. He was rushed to Broward Medical Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Several bullet holes pierced the playground equipment, and the 25 evidence markings investigators placed at the scene displayed the ferocity of the shooting.

“He was a little boy. He was going down the slide and it was a gunshot that shot his eye and then my mom had him in her arms,” said child witness Chastity Fort, who described what she saw.

Yancy’s family watched as police made the announcement, wearing shirts bearing his face.

“We know nothing can replace what you have lost but please know this department will always be there for you,” said FLPD Chief Bill Schultz.

One woman was seen rocking back and forth, clutching a stuff toy that not only represents Yancy’s love for superheroes, but plays a recording of the child saying “Hallelujah” and “Amen”.

He was apparently in church when it was recorded. Now, family members cling to it in remembrance of him and his cheerful spirit.

“That’s all I got left [of him to live with]. It just takes me back you know. I can’t say no more,” said Yancy’s grandfather, Jerrold Pough as he fought back tears.

Yancy’s death rattled the community, with detectives working tirelessly to piece together evidence.

Meanwhile, city leaders called for an end to senseless gun violence and urged the public to come forward with information, all in an effort to bring justice to his family.

Officials began to make headway in the case when they recovered a black 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 and a red 2024 Mercedes-Benz C300 which, they said, were used in the shooting, but still no arrests were made.

It wasn’t until March 10 when 20-year-old Tyler Hollins was indicted by a grand jury in the toddler’s death. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Hollins was also indicted on possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to prosecutors.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing beef between Hollins and his crew—consisting of St. Louis, Carter, and Allen—and another party attendee.

The feud had nothing to do with Yancy or his family

“Because of the acts of these cowards right here; a baby is killed because they had a beef with someone else at the party and they couldn’t control their anger,” said FLPD Sgt. Don Geiger.

Still, detectives did not cease in their search for additional suspects, and just three days later a second arrest came.

Thaddeus Squire III, 23, was arrested and charged with one count of accessory after the fact after, authorities said, he assisted suspect Tyler Hollins in evading arrest after the shooting and provided him with transportation to commit the crime.

Now, with all the suspects behind bars the family can finally begin to rise above their sorrows.

“It’s a wound that could never heal. You know just when you think you’re getting over it the rain comes storming again,” said Jerrold Pough, Yancy’s grandfather.

St. Louis, Carter, and Allen are facing first-degree murder charges among others.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.