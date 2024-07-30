FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for the drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old Rylo Yancy.

The shooting occurred on July 21 around 4:30 p.m. at Riverland Park, located at 950 SW 27th Avenue, during a birthday party.

According to authorities, the suspects fired over 20 shots from at least one, and possibly two, vehicles, hitting Yancy.

This incident marks the second time in two weeks that a toddler has been shot in a gang-related attack in Fort Lauderdale, the FBI said.

Investigators have identified two vehicles potentially involved: a 2022 red Mercedes Benz sedan and a 2017 black Mercedes Benz sedan.

The FBI’s reward is seperate from the one offered by Broward Crime Stoppers.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and FBI are actively investigating. Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Detective Juan Rodriguez at 954-828-6673, the Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677, or remain anonymous by calling Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.