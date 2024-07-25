FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have recovered two cars which, they said, were used in a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

Photos released on Thursday by FLPD show a black 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 and a red 2024 Mercedes-Benz C300.

While the sedans have been recovered, no arrests have been made.

Broward County Crime Stoppers also increased the reward amount to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the subject behind the shooting.

Detectives said shots rang out at Rockland Park, Sunday afternoon. A bullet hit Rylo Yancy as he was going down a park slide during a birthday celebration being held at the park.

Officials responded to the scene and began an investigation, placing at least 25 evidence markers where shots were fired.

Yancy’s family members hope police can find the person behind the shooting that took the toddler’s life.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

