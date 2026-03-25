FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a violent overnight crash in Fort Lauderdale that involved one of the city’s fire trucks and shut down several blocks of busy Broward Boulevard for hours.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses said a white BMW had the green light and was traveling down Seventh Avenue when a black Audi traveling on Broward Boulevard ran the red light and T-boned the white car.

Surveillance video captured the moment the Audi barreled into the BMW.

“Boom, yeah, that’s it, like a loud explosion,” said a witness when asked what he heard.

Witnesses said the impact caused the BMW to spin out of control and strike a FLFR truck that was waiting to turn left at the intersection.

Less than two hours later, an aerial view of the crash captured the two civilian vehicles involved with significant damage.

It appears crews had to use the Jaws of Life to cut off the roof of the BMW and extricate the man who was behind the wheel. The driver’s seat was seen tilted over on its side.

The Audi showed extensive front-end damage, and the front bumper of the fire engine lay on the pavement.

7News cameras later captured a crime scene technician putting a bottle of alcohol that she pulled out of the black car into a brown paper bag. The bottle will likely be a crucial piece of evidence.

Officials said none of the firefighters on board the truck were injured. Instead, they quickly jumped into action and helped the victims in the other two vehicles involved.

“You know, it’s a unique situation to have firefighters or have a rescue truck that’s on scene when this takes place and able to immediately begin that extrication,” said FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan. “Normally, our response time is about six minutes or so, and every minute counts during a traumatic event like this, so there’s no doubt that the ability for the crews to immediately jump into action, immediately begin that extrication and render that care contributed to the life-saving of the individual in that car.”

Moreover, the fire truck involved in the wreck is one of only three in the entire city that carries whole blood, part of a new program started just two weeks ago. This crash marks the first time FLFR firefighters use it in a trauma case.

“There’s no doubt that it saves lives. Just in this situation here, although the hospital is only about two miles away, the trauma center, those two miles make a complete difference, and having the ability to administer that whole blood on scene, while the crews are removing the individual from the car, gives that extra time to get that individual onto the surgery that they need to save their lives.”

Paramedics transported the adult victims to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center. Police said the driver of the BMW is in grave condition, and a passenger in the Audi remains in the intensive care unit but is stable. The driver of the Audi has since been released from the hospital.

Traffic homicide investigators spent the morning collecting evidence, retracing the scene and acquiring every detail they could.

“Whoever did that needs to be locked up for life,” said the witness who spoke with 7News.

First responders shut down Broward Boulevard in both directions between Seventh and Ninth avenues for several hours. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Four hours after the crash, the BMW and the Audi were towed from the scene on flatbed trucks and taken as evidence.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, police have not released information about what caused the crash, did not confirm whether alcohol was involved and did not specify whether charges will be filed, as they continue to investigate.

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