FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have charged a second person in connection with the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Rylo Yancy at a Fort Lauderdale park last July, court records show.

Thaddeus Squire III, 23, is accused of aiding Tyler Hollins, the alleged shooter, by providing him with transportation to commit the crime, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Squire assisted Hollins in evading arrest after the shooting, which took place on July 21 at Riverland Park during a child’s birthday party.

“There seemed to be a beef between Hollins and his crew and several individuals at the party when they took it upon themselves to go shoot up a child’s birthday party,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. Don Geiger.

Thaddeus Squire Tyler Hollins

Squire is accused of driving the car in which Hollins was riding.

The announcement of Squire’s arrest happened hours before loved ones came together to remember Yancy.

Mourners wore clothing bearing the toddler’s name and picture.

One speaker led mourners in prayer.

“Oh, God, I ask, Father God, right now, in the midst of the pain that [Rylo’s] family is going through, that you give them peace,” said the speaker.

But peace has eluded this family for months.

“Lord God, you heal their hearts, Father God,” said the speaker.

That healing has not yet happened.

Hollins, 20, was indicted earlier this month on a charge of first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting that left Yancy dead.

Squire is facing one count of accessory after the fact, according to the charging document.

Hollins’ indictment has been the beginning of answered prayers for Yancy’s family.

“And when I say that justice is served, I’m talking about life for a life,” said Tondera Scott, Yancy’s cousin, “’cause they had no empathy or sympathy to come to a 1-year-old’s party and take my little cousin’s life away.”

“Y’all going to get y’alls at the end of the day. It’s not over,” said family friend Jimmere Prescott. “Everybody’s going down. We already knew it was going to be justice, so, I mean, we’re just sitting back and waiting for everything to fall together.”

“The last seven and a half months, time has stood still for us while the world kept moving. The new normal has not been easy,” said Damia Gilner, another of Yancy’s cousins.

“Nothing is never the same. We go day by day, like literally day by day, hour by hour,” said Scott.

Detectives said they’re still looking for more people who were in two sedans captured on surveillance video.

Those who knew Yancy are now asking the public to keep up the pressure.

Last year, Yancy’s little cousin Chastity described how she saw him get shot. At Thursday’s gathering, the memory of the incident was so overwhelming that she broke down in tears.

Police have said the investigation remains ongoing and urge anyone with information to come forward. They expect more arrests.

Authorities are asking anyone with tips to contact the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677 or Detective Juan Rodriguez at 954-828-6673. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, where a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to further arrests.

