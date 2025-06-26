WSVN 7 The News Station and WPLG Local10 will change the way you receive our “Over-the-Air” signal on July 28th. If you watch us over the air with an antenna you will need to rescan your television.

What if I have cable, satellite, or streaming service?

Only viewers who watch television over the air with an antenna need to take action. If you use cable, satellite, or a live TV streaming service (such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DirecTV Stream), no rescan is needed — your provider will handle the channel update.

Information provided by the FCC on how to rescan your particulare tv:

TV BRAND STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS Haier Click the “Menu” button.

Select “Channels”.

Click “Auto Tuning”. Hitachi Click the “Menu” button.

Select “Channels”.

Then click “Air”.

You will be asked “Are you sure you want to auto channel scan?”

Click the “Yes” button. Insignia Click the “Menu” button.

Select “Antenna” as your source.

Then click “Scan”. LG Click the “Home” button.

Hit the “Settings” button.

Then the “Channels” button.

Click the “AutoTuning” button. Panasonic Click the “Menu” button.

From the menu, click the “Set-Up” button.

Select “Antenna”.

Click the “Scan” button. Philips Click the “Home” button.

Use the left/right button to select “Set Up”.

Use the directional buttons to select “Search for Channels”.

Hit the “OK” button. Samsung Click the “Menu” button.

From the menu, select “Channel”.

Click the “Auto Program” button.

Some Samsung models require you to then click the “Air” button. Others will just immediately begin scanning. Sharp Click the “Quick Setup Menu” button.

From that menu, select “Channel”.

Then click “Auto Channel Scan”. Toshiba Click the “Menu” button.

Using the up/down buttons, click into the “Set Up” menu.

Using the up/down buttons, select “Auto Tune”. Vizio Press the “Menu” button.

Use the up/down buttons to click into “Set-Up” menu.

Use the up/down buttons to select “Re-Tune”.

Click the “OK” button.

For brands not listed in the chart, instructions are often similar and typically include these steps:

Press “set-up” or “menu” on the TV remote control or converter box.

Select “channels,” “antenna,” or other similar terminology.

Click “scan,” “auto-tune,” “channel search,” “auto-program,” or other similar terminology.

The TV will do the rest. The process usually takes just a few minutes.