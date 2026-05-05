LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a school brawl captured on camera. Now, the victim says those who jumped him don’t attend the school where the fight occurred.

The fight occurred on Monday afternoon. Video shared with 7News captured fists flying at Central Charter School in Lauderdale Lakes.

Fourteen-year-old Oliver Ferdinand said a group of teens jumped him, and he defended himself.

“They started hitting me, and I can’t see, so I closed my eyes and tried to hit them back,” he said. “Another one comes, a big boy, he knocked me down, and I was on the floor.”

The teen showed 7News the aftermath of the fight. His eye was injured, and his hand was cut.

Jacqueline Metellus, his aunt and legal guardian, said she got a call on Monday from the school that her nephew had been injured.

“He could’ve been dead. If they had a gun, they could’ve shot him right there,” she said.

While she’s concerned about the fight, what shocks her most, she says, is that Ferdinand told her that the teens who jumped him do not attend the school, but still managed to bypass the school’s gate and security checkpoint to target her nephew.

“They came on foot. They ran in here,” said Ferdinand.

“If [the school] had more security, that would not happen. As you can see in the video, the security tries his best to separate the fight, but he can’t, and they still beat [Ferdinand] up,” said Metellus.

Video shared with 7News, apparently recorded by a laughing student, shows them heading toward the gate after the fight.

A Broward Schools spokesperson said an investigation is underway into the claim that the students trespassed onto the campus.

That has Metellus worried and calling for action.

“They need to do something. That’s my brother’s son. My brother passed away one year ago, and I need all of them to be arrested. I will press charges on them,” she said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they are investigating the incident.

Ferdinand said that despite the fight, he will return to school.

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