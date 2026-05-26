MIAMI (WSVN) - A family is heartbroken after a husband and father was killed in a chain-reaction crash in Little Havana.

Family members of Emamus Shaiekh said he was just driving home from work when the crash happened.

Faeza Tajkea, Shaiekh’s sister said that he left behind a wife, a 1-year-old girl, and a loving family.

“He was the pillar of our family, he was the star of our family, everyone loved him,” said Tajkea. “His baby started crying because we started crying, and then I had to take his baby out. His baby is only 13 months old, she just turned one last month.”

The multi-vehicle wreck happened at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Third Street, early Sunday morning.

Shaiekh was driving home from work when the crash happened.

“You could hear tires screeching for a few seconds, and then you hear the loud bang,” said a witness.

Investigators said the driver of the dark colored SUV involved in the crash was likely speeding down Third Street.

Police said the SUV then crashed into a blue Toyota, killing its innocent driver.

“We heard a big ol’ bang and we came running outside,” said Layla Montgomery, a witness.

Montgomery was one of the witnesses who called for help.

“When we finally, like, seeing that somebody was in the car. We tried to see if he had a pulse, and he unfortunately did not,” she said.

Police found Shaiekh inside the mangled Camry.

Tajkea said that she got an alert from her brother’s phone, and called him.

“A girl picked up the call. I knew something bad happened because it said ‘crash detected,'” she said.

Witnesses at the scene said that a shirtless man, seen talking to a City of Miami Police officer, was the driver of the SUV with Alabama license plates.

However, police said that the incident is still under investigation.

Now, a devastated family has to say their final goodbyes on Tuesday.

“We can’t even imagine he’d be gone this soon. We don’t know what can we do without him,” said Tajkea.

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