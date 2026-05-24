MIAMI (WSVN) - Police suspect an SUV driver broke several road rules when he was involved in an overnight crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that left another driver dead.

A path of destruction can be seen left behind at the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Southwest 10th Avenue and Third Street, early Sunday morning.

Area residents spoke to 7News about what they heard. A woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard loud noises just before 3 a.m.

“You could hear tires screeching for a few seconds, and then you hear the loud bang,” she said. You can tell, you know, he was coming fast.”

Investigators said the driver of the dark colored SUV involved was likely speeding down Third Street. There is a stop sign at the intersection, but it’s unclear whether or not the motorist blew through it.

Police said the SUV crashed into a blue Toyota, killing its innocent driver.

Neighbors came outside to see the wreck moments later.

“It was like crumpled up. It was just, you know, there was no way anybody could have survived or made it out of that car. It was pretty sad,” said the unidentified neighbor.

The crash caused a chain reaction. Some neighbors, like nursing school student Layla Montgomery, jumped in to help the driver of the Toyota.

“We finally, like, seeing that somebody was in the car. We tried to see if he had a pulse, and he unfortunately did not. So, you know, we try to, you know, try to do something,” said Montgomery.

Witnesses at the scene pointed out a shirtless man, seen talking to a City of Miami Police officer, as the driver of the SUV.

Detectives are now working to determine whether or not speed was a factor.

Monday morning, 7News cameras captured a crumpled white sedan parked on the street and construction equipment thrown around the street.

Neighbors said they deal with crashes like this often.

“There is just a lot of fatal accidents here; there is like at least twice a month an accident here due to the intersection,” said John, another area resident.

“Yes, the thing is, people don’t respect the stop signs. They just drive at high speed,” said a neighbor.

As of Monday afternoon, Miami Police detectives have not identified the deceased or specified whether the driver of the Toyota will face any charges, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.