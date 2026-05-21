MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The future of Port Miami is potentially at stake due to a condo clash that is currently underway.

A coalition of local organizations opposed a planned $2 billion redevelopment of the Fisher Island fuel terminal into luxury homes and condos.

Business leaders held a rally at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach to speak out against the plan and explain why it would be costly for the local economy.

“The terminal supports an industry tied to more than 240,000 jobs, and generates over $61 billion in annual economic activity. If this terminal disappears before a replacement is built, then building a replacement will be a logistical, environmental, financial, and regulatory nightmare,” said a business leader.

The terminal is the only major fuel facility in the Miami area that supports cruise and cargo operations at Port Miami, one of the busiest ports in the U.S.

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