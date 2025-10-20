The Channel 18 Foundation is a private corporate foundation established in June, 2021, as a way in which Channel 18 in Miami, Dade, Broward and the greater Boston area, could provide charitable donations with the mission of improving the lives of youth and families, primarily in the South Florida and Boston communities, through not-for-profit charitable organizations.
Key funding areas include: education and youth enrichment, social and economic mobility, arts and culture. The Channel 18 Foundation is committed to supporting community-based organizations that are pre-selected by the Trustees and their Advisors.
Trustees include, CEO of Sunbeam Television Corporation Andrew Ansin, Co-President of Sunbeam Television Corporation James Ansin and respected family/foundation advisor, Robin Reiter-Faragalli, who serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Foundation.
Organizations supported by the Channel 18 Foundation
Miami Dade / Broward
American Cancer Society
Boys & Girls Club of Broward County
Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade County
Dolphins Cancer Challenge
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
Museum of Discovery and Science
Boston
American Cancer Society
Boston Children’s Hospital
Project Bread
Youth Connect
The Channel 18 Foundation does not accept unsolicited proposals.
