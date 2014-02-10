Links Mentioned On Air

Links Mentioned On 7News:
MARCH 8, 2018
MARCH 7, 2018
MARCH 6, 2018
MARCH 5, 2018
MARCH 3, 2018
MARCH 2, 2018
- Donate to Yvonne King who was evicted from her former house
- Donate to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
- Just Dance Live
FEB. 27, 2018
FEB. 23, 2018
FEB. 22, 2018
- Center for Personal Protection and Safety
- Broward College Department of Safety, Security, & Emergency Preparedness
FEB. 21, 2018
- Obituary for Nicholas Paul Dworet
- Scholarship fund established in name of Nicholas Paul Dworet
- Bahama Breeze
- Miami Pizza School
FEB. 16, 2018
FEB. 15, 2018
FEB. 12, 2018
FEB. 10, 2018
- GoFundMe page for Miami Carol City High 9th-grader in 7News Investigates story
- GoFundMe page for SR 836 hit-and-run victims
FEB. 7, 2018
FEB. 6, 2018
FEB. 2, 2018
JAN. 25, 2018
JAN. 17, 2018
JAN. 16, 2018
JAN 13, 2018
JAN. 3, 2018
JAN. 2, 2018
DEC. 30, 2017
DEC. 29, 2017
DEC. 26, 2017
DEC. 21, 2017
DEC. 20, 2017
DEC. 18, 2017
DEC. 18, 2017
- Adrienne Arsht Center Community Engagement for Students and Teachers
- Code Fever Miami
- Fundraiser for cancer patient Elizabeth Rodriguez
- Slay Fitness Class at Mady’s Dance Factory
DEC. 15, 2017
DEC. 14, 2017
DEC. 13, 2017
DEC. 12, 2017
DEC. 8, 2017
DEC. 1, 2017
NOV. 29, 2017
NOV. 24, 2017
NOV. 21, 2017
NOV. 19, 2017
NOV. 16, 2017
NOV. 15, 2017
NOV. 13, 2017
NOV. 9, 2017
NOV. 7, 2017
NOV. 6, 2017
NOV. 3, 2017
NOV. 2, 2017
OCT. 31, 2017
OCT. 26, 2017
OCT. 24, 2017
- American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Miami-Dade and Broward
OCT. 23, 2017
OCT. 22, 2017
OCT. 19. 2017
OCT. 17, 2017
- Humane Society of Broward
- Tidal Donations for Natural Disaster Relief
- Halloween Clay Hand-building Classes
- The Pullman Miami’s Pinots, Pints and Pumpkins Happy Hour
OCT. 13, 2017
OCT. 12, 2017
OCT. 11, 2017
OCT. 10, 2017
OCT. 6, 2017
OCT. 5, 2017
OCT. 4, 2017
OCT. 2, 2017
- GoFundMe for victims of Las Vegas Shooting
- OneBlood Mobile Drives & Donation Centers
- Miami-Dade Animal Services Groomer License Info
SEPT. 26, 2017
SEPT. 25, 2017
SEPT 22, 2017
SEPT 21, 2017
SEPT 20, 2017
SEPT 17, 2017
SEPT 15, 2017
SEPT 14, 2017
SEPT 13, 2017
SEPT. 12, 2017
SEPT 10, 2017
SEPT. 8, 2017
SEPT. 3, 2017
AUGUST 30, 2017
AUGUST 27, 2017
- Ford Front Row
- The Elita Hotel
- How you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
- American Red Cross Harvey Relief
AUGUST 24, 2017
AUGUST 23, 2017
AUGUST 22, 2017
AUGUST 18, 2017
AUGUST 17, 2017
AUGUST 16, 2017:
AUGUST 15, 2017:
- Wine Flight Wednesday
- University of Florida research American alligators/crocs
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Crocodile Lake
AUGUST 14, 2017:
AUGUST 12, 2017:
AUGUST 11, 2017
AUGUST 10, 2017
AUGUST 9, 2017
AUGUST 6, 2017
AUGUST 5, 2017
AUGUST 4, 2017
AUGUST 3, 2017
AUGUST 2, 2017
AUGUST 1, 2017
JULY 29, 2017
JULY 28, 2017
JULY 27, 2017
JULY 26, 2017
JULY 24, 2017
- GoFundMe page for Theresa Danks school supplies
- O Cinema’s Dinner & a Movie series
- GoFundMe page for Moriah Kohn
JULY 21, 2017
JULY 20, 2017
JULY 19, 2017
JULY 17, 2017
JULY 14, 2017
JULY 12, 2017
JULY 7, 2017
JULY 5, 2017
JULY 4, 2017
JULY 3, 2017
JUNE 30, 2017
JUNE 28, 2017
JUNE 23, 2017
JUNE 22, 2017
JUNE 20, 2017
JUNE 19, 2017
JUNE 17, 2017
JUNE 16, 2017
- White House fact sheet on Cuba policy changes
- Frequently asked questions about President Trump’s new Cuba policy
JUNE 14, 2017
JUNE 11, 2017
JUNE 9, 2017
JUNE 8, 2017
JUNE 7, 2017:
JUNE 6, 2017:
JUNE 5, 2017:
JUNE 3, 2017:
JUNE 2, 2017
JUNE 1, 2017
MAY 31, 2017
MAY 29, 2017
MAY 26, 2017
MAY 24, 2017
MAY 21, 2017
MAY 18, 2017
MAY 17, 2017
MAY 16, 2017
MAY 15, 2017
MAY 12, 2017
- Miami Tattoo Co.
- DeliverFund
- South Florida Human Trafficking Task Force
- Life of Freedom Center
- The Superior Bike Shop
MAY 8, 2017
MAY 4, 2017:
MAY 3, 2017:
MAY 1, 2017:
APRIL 29, 2017
APRIL 22, 2017
APRIL 21, 2017
APRIL 20, 2017
APRIL 18, 2017
APRIL 15, 2017
APRIL 12, 2017
APRIL 11, 2017
- Win a Star Wars experience at Skywalker Ranch
- Wynwood Life
- Victoria Rojas Medical Fund page
- Paw Patrol Animal Rescue PayPal page
- Paw Patrol Animal Rescue Facebook page
- Paw Patrol Animal Rescue Instagram
APRIL 10, 2017
APRIL 7, 2017
APRIL 6, 2017
APRIL 4, 2017
MARCH 29, 2017
MARCH 27, 2017
MARCH 23, 2017
MARCH 22, 2017
MARCH 21, 2017
MARCH 20, 2017
- MdoughW: the original cookie cup
- Crowdfunding page for abused dog found in Little Haiti
- Ultra Music Festival
- Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition
- Miami Open
- Miami Heat
MARCH 17, 2017
MARCH 16, 2017:
MARCH 14, 2017:
MARCH 13, 2017
MARCH 11, 2017
MARCH 10, 2017
MARCH 9, 2017:
MARCH 1, 2017
FEBRUARY 27, 2017:
FEBRUARY 26, 2017:
FEBRUARY 23, 2017:
FEBRUARY 21, 2017:
- Micro Me Miami
- Miallure Lash and Brow Boutique
- True Hair Miami
- Christopher McConnell, M.D.
- TSA Crew Member Self Defense Training Program
FEBRUARY 18, 2017:
FEBRUARY 17, 2017:
FEBRUARY 16, 2017:
- Miami International Boat Show
- Yachts Miami Beach Show
- Coconut Grove Arts Festival
- Art Wynwood
- South Beach Wine and Food Festival
FEBRUARY 10, 2017:
FEBRUARY 7, 2017
FEBRUARY 5, 2017
FEBRUARY 01, 2017
JANUARY 31, 2017
JANUARY 28, 2017
JANUARY 24, 2017
JANUARY 23, 2017:
JANUARY 20, 2017:
JANUARY 18, 2017:
JANUARY 5, 2017:
JANUARY 4, 2017:
JANUARY 2, 2017:
DECEMBER 31, 2016:
DECEMBER 30, 2016:
DECEMBER 27, 2016:
DECEMBER 20, 2016:
DECEMBER 17, 2016:
DECEMBER 16, 2016:
DECEMBER 15, 2016:
Details about the Promise Program
DECEMBER 8, 2016:
DECEMBER 3, 2016:
DECEMBER 3, 2016:
DECEMBER 1, 2016:
NOVEMBER 30, 2016:
NOVEMBER 29, 2016
NOVEMBER 28TH, 2016
NOVEMBER 23rd, 2016
NOVEMBER 22nd, 2016:
NOVEMBER 20th, 2016:
- To donate to the Taravella High School culinary students for their trip to France
- South Florida Youth Symphony GoFundMe page
NOVEMBER 19th, 2016
NOVEMBER 10th, 2016
NOVEMBER 7th, 2016
NOVEMBER 3rd, 2016
OCTOBER 30th, 2016
OCTOBER 27th, 2016
OCTOBER 25, 2016
OCTOBER 21, 2016:
- Early voting locations in Miami-Dade County
- Early voting locations in Broward County
- Big Cypress Distillery
OCTOBER 19, 2016:
OCTOBER 18, 2016:
OCTOBER 17, 2016:
OCTOBER 14, 2016:
OCTOBER 13, 2016:
OCTOBER 11, 2016:
- Register to vote: Miami-Dade County
- Register to vote: Monroe County
- Register to vote: Broward County
- Blue Bell Ice Cream recall
OCTOBER 7, 2016:
OCTOBER 6, 2016
OCTOBER 5, 2016
OCTOBER 3, 2016:
OCTOBER 1, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
SEPTEMBER 28, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 27, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 25, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 20, 2016:
- Glam-A-THON Breast Cancer events
- GoFundMe page for Chucky Luciano, who was bit by shark
- GoFundMe page for Anthony Ellison, teen shot multiple times
SEPTEMBER 19, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 17, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 15, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 13, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 9, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 7, 2016:
- Mystic Force Foundation
- GoFundMe for Principal Javi Perez
- Tickets to Javi Strong Day at Marlins Park
SEPTEMBER 6, 2016:
SEPTEMBER 2, 2016:
AUGUST 30, 2016:
AUGUST 29, 2016:
AUGUST 28, 2016:
- Link for Louisiana floods animal rescue organization
- GoFundMe page for Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church
- GoFundMe page for mother of teen killed at NW Miami-Dade wake
AUGUST 22, 2016:
AUGUST 20, 2016:
AUGUST 15, 2016:
- Early Voting Miami-Dade County
- Early Voting Broward County
- Early Voting Monroe County
- Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez
- Raquel Regalado website
- Alfred Santamaria website
- Frederick Bryant Facebook page
- B.J. Chiszar website
- Miguel Eizmendiz website
- Farid Khavari website
- Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance
AUGUST 12, 2016:
- GoFundMe page for Davie Police Sgt. Patricia Ravine
- GoFundMe page for man who lost friend, 2 dogs in fire
AUGUST 9, 2016:
AUGUST 8, 2016:
AUGUST 7, 2016:
AUGUST 6, 2016:
AUGUST 5, 2016:
AUGUST 4, 2016:
AUGUST 2, 2016:
- GoFundMe for Devin’s Recovery: Little Boy Struck by Car on July 4
- Michelle James and children GoFundMe to help after being struck by hit and run driver
AUGUST 1, 2016
JULY 29, 2016
JULY 28, 2016
- Register to vote: Miami-Dade County
- Register to vote: Monroe County
- Register to vote: Broward County
- GoFundMe for Bryan Criales
JULY 20, 2016
JULY 18, 2016
JULY 17, 2016
JULY 14, 2016
JULY 12, 2016
JULY 8, 2016
JULY 7, 2016
JULY 5, 2016
- U.S. Marshals Service car auction
- Name the monkey at Jungle Island
- GoFundMe for firefighter whose house caught fire
JUNE 30, 2016
JUNE 28, 2016
- 4th of July events in South Florida
- Terminal A – new cruise terminal at PortMiami
- IKEA Recalls MALM and Other Models of Chests and Dressers
JUNE 24, 2016
JUNE 23, 2016
JUNE 17, 2016
JUNE 16, 2016
JUNE 15, 2016
JUNE 13, 2016:
JUNE 12, 2016:
JUNE 11, 2016:
JUNE 10, 2016:
JUNE 9, 2016:
JUNE 3, 2016:
JUNE 2, 2016:
JUNE 1, 2016:
MAY 31, 2016:
MAY 26, 2016:
- GoFundMe: Stop Teen Violence/Joe’Ara Riley
MAY 25, 2016:
- Rob Gronkowski takes ballet lessons
- Consumer Product Safety Commission – advice for parents with small children
- Sons of Allen District Officers
PREVIOUS LINKS MENTIONED ON 7News:
- www.gofundme.com/MiamiTornadoesInc
- www.DachshundRescueSouthFlorida.com
- 1st Annual Javi Perez Road to Recovery 5K Run/Walk
- Silent Revolution
- Loews Miami Beach Hotel
- GoFundMe page for Michelle James
- GoFundMe: Puppy in house fire needs your help
- Miami Overtown Tornadoes GoFundMe
- SAVE website
- UPS Americas Tug-A-Plane
- Pre-register for Goals Not Guns 5K Run, Walk, or Pedal
- Hollywood Eyes Florida
- ISHINE365
- Crowdfunding page for Baby Rei
- GoFundMe for Edgecombe family
- Performance times for the Bahamas Concert Choir
- Dog mauling victim’s Go Fund Me
- Lexi’s GoFundMe
- Grateful paws
- Choose Love Foundation’s Facebook page
- Project UP-START
- GoFundMe for Principal Javi Perez
- Duck Haven Inc.