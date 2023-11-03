NEXTGEN TV COMES TO SOUTH FLORIDA

GET MORE TV WITH NEXTGEN TV

COMING SOON ON WSVN-TV

The future of television has arrived. NEXTGEN TV, is a free, over-the-air service that will soon be available to viewers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties! Unleash all the interactive, built-in features that make your favorite over-the-air shows on WSVN-TV even more entertaining. All you need is a NEXTGEN TV and an HD antenna — add internet and you can merge broadcast TV content with broadband sources like live sports, events, news and more.

Movie theater-quality audio & video

4K HDR ultra-high-definition video and movie theater-quality audio ensures every pixel is perfect and every line of dialogue is heard clearly.

Interactive & personalized

From enhanced content and personalized recommendations to an advanced TV guide, you can engage and interact with your entertainment your way.

Upgradable technology

A NEXTGEN-enabled TV has built-in technology that adapts as new features become available, so your TV will keep improving over time.

Choose a device from top tech brands

LG, Samsung and Sony already offer 70+ models — and more manufacturers are adding NEXTGEN every day. Look for the NEXTGEN TV logo (seen above) on the box and at retail.

Shop for devices

Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in markets.