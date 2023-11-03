NEXTGEN TV COMES TO SOUTH FLORIDA

GET MORE TV WITH NEXTGEN TV
COMING SOON ON WSVN-TV
Movie theater-quality audio & video
4K HDR ultra-high-definition video and movie theater-quality audio ensures every pixel is perfect and every line of dialogue is heard clearly.
Interactive & personalized
From enhanced content and personalized recommendations to an advanced TV guide, you can engage and interact with your entertainment your way.
Upgradable technology
A NEXTGEN-enabled TV has built-in technology that adapts as new features become available, so your TV will keep improving over time.
Choose a device from top tech brands
LG, Samsung and Sony already offer 70+ models — and more manufacturers are adding NEXTGEN every day. Look for the NEXTGEN TV logo (seen above) on the box and at retail.
Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in markets.