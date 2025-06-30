Skip to content
WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports | Fort Lauderdale
News
Local
Miami-Dade
Broward
Florida
Trending
US & World
Politics
Help Me Howard
7 Spotlight
Investigations
Investigations
Special Reports
Help Me Howard
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Video Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Forecast Models
Forecast Cone
Hurricane Tips
7Weather App
Hurricane Tracker App
Surviving a Storm
Sports
All Sports
Miami Dolphins
Miami Heat
Miami Marlins
Florida Panthers
Inter Miami CF
Miami Hurricanes
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Entertainment
Entertainment
Bite with Belkys
Deco Drive
…
Employment Opportunities
TV Listings
7News Team
Watch 7News Live
Links Mentioned On Air
Channel 7 Foundation
65 years of Channel 7
Live
Search
ABC Miami 18
Where to find your favorite ABC Programming starting August 4th
Trending
Homeless woman found dead in donation drop box in Plantation after getting stuck while attempting to retrieve clothes
Disbarred South Florida lawyer sentenced to nearly 3 years for misusing client funds
‘Chills running up my spine’: Florida family finds 6-foot alligator swimming in their pool
3 detained after armed robbery at Sweetwater warehouse leads to officer-involved shooting, pursuit in Medley