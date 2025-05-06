The Channel 7 Foundation is a private corporate foundation established in June, 2021, as a way in which Channel 7 in Miami, Dade, Broward and the greater Boston area, could provide charitable donations with the mission of improving the lives of youth and families, primarily in the South Florida and Boston communities, through not-for-profit charitable organizations..

Key funding areas include: education and youth enrichment, social and economic mobility, arts and culture. The Channel 7 Foundation is committed to supporting community-based organizations that are pre-selected by the Trustees and their Advisors.

Current Trustees include, Co-Presidents, Andrew Ansin and James Ansin and respected family/foundation advisor, Robin Reiter-Faragalli, who serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Foundation.

Charities supported by the Channel 7 Foundation

Boston

American Cancer Society

Boston Children’s Hospital

Project Bread

Youth Connect Miami Dade/Broward

American Cancer Society

Boys and Girls Club Broward

Boys and Girls Club Dade

Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Make A Wish of Southern Florida

Museum of Discovery and Science

The Channel 7 Foundation does not accept unsolicited proposals.