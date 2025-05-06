The Channel 7 Foundation is a private corporate foundation established in June, 2021, as a way in which Channel 7 in Miami, Dade, Broward and the greater Boston area, could provide charitable donations with the mission of improving the lives of youth and families, primarily in the South Florida and Boston communities, through not-for-profit charitable organizations..
Key funding areas include: education and youth enrichment, social and economic mobility, arts and culture. The Channel 7 Foundation is committed to supporting community-based organizations that are pre-selected by the Trustees and their Advisors.
Current Trustees include, Co-Presidents, Andrew Ansin and James Ansin and respected family/foundation advisor, Robin Reiter-Faragalli, who serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Foundation.
Charities supported by the Channel 7 Foundation
Boston
American Cancer Society
Boston Children’s Hospital
Project Bread
Youth Connect
Miami Dade/Broward
American Cancer Society
Boys and Girls Club Broward
Boys and Girls Club Dade
Dolphins Cancer Challenge
Make A Wish of Southern Florida
Museum of Discovery and Science
The Channel 7 Foundation does not accept unsolicited proposals.