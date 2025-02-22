MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers this weekend and hit the road for the 15th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

7News cameras on Saturday morning captured cyclists at Hard Rock Stadium at the starting line of one of five bike rides taking place as part of the fundraiser, as they embarked on their journeys with more cyclists gearing up to go.

The rides range from 13 to 99 miles, along with a 5K that is also taking place this weekend. Four of the routes are named after Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Participants rode across South Florida — not competing, but riding together to raise awareness for an important cause.

“Our motto is one team, one fight. Everyone comes together. It’s not a race, it’s a ride. We’re coming together as one community in the fight against cancer,” said Dolphins Cancer Challenge Executive Director Javier Sanchez.

“I’m doing 54 miles today for my mom,” said participant Ashley Castillo.

“This means a lot to people. I participate for my dad,” said Sanchez. “Many of us have been impacted by cancer, and we do this event for a very special reason.”

This year’s event brought together more than 300 organizations and thousands of participants, all of them united in the goal of raising funds for cancer research.

For Evelyn Rok Moskovitz, this was her third ride at the event.

“It’s such a fun day, and when you’re done, there’s like not a better feeling,” she said. “I’m gonna struggle to make it to 54 [miles], but I’m gonna do it.”

The proceeds benefit the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System.

“We have a cancer center that you can go to and get the trial drugs and all the things that – you don’t have to wait four or five years to see whether they can help you or not, so this is a big day,” said former Dolphins Player Nat Moore, Senior Vice President of Special Projects at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

WSVN and the Ansin Foundation are both proud sponsors of the DCC.

“The DCC is one of the largest fundraisers in the NFL, and we’re so happy to be a part of it,” said Paul Magnes, Co-President and General Manager of WSVN-TV. “What they do for the people in our community, helping so many people across the whole community, really is so critical.”

7Sports director Josh Moser rode with Team 7 for the third year in a row. The team tackled the 39-mile Larry Csonka Ride.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge first started in 2010 after former Dolphins player Jim Mandich was diagnosed with cancer. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $75 million, with $12 million raised in 2024 alone.

“For the Dolphins to get behind this, for Miami Sylvester to get behind this, it really means a lot to the community. It means a lot to trying to come up with a cure for cancer,” said former Dolphins player Shawn Wooden.

One by one, participants stopped to ring the bell at the Living Proof Wall before they set off on their rides, indicating they’re one of the more than 470 participants who have been personally touched by cancer.

“I was touched by testicular cancer,” said participant Joe Fischioni. “I was able to overcome it and have just a really awesome life, and here we are. I’m so grateful; we should always be able to give back.”

Saturday’s rides wrapped up in the afternoon and were followed by a fun festival at the stadium.

Participants received a medal in recognition of their contributions to hopefully one day end cancer once and for all.

For more information about the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.