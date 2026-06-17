MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting at his sister’s boyfriend in Miami Beach appeared in court.

Christopher Brandi stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning following his arrest. The 38-year-old suspect has been charged with first degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

According to Miami Beach Police, Brandi got into an altercation with the victim at Sand Bar + Kitchen, located along the 6700 block of Collins Avenue, May 27. A few hours later, detectives said, Brandi fired shots at Serrano near the restaurant.

Officials said the victim is in an ongoing relationship with Brandi’s sister.

Brandi is being held without bond.

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