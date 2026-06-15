SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead and four others are injured following a gas explosion at a Miami-Dade County facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the blast at 6100 block of Southwest 87th Avenue., late Monday morning.

Forty Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of an explosion. The call was upgraded to a First Alarm fire to provide additional personnel.

The explosion took place at the gas pumps where maintenance crews and fire department officials come to fill up the their service vehicles with fuel.

7News has learned the blast was preceded by a gas line rupture that caused gas to pour out.

The force from the impact caused a canopy near the pumps to be blown sideways.

Fire crews deployed hose lines to conduct a fire attack, successfully extinguishing the flames.

Two adults were transported as trauma alerts to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Another adult was transported to a local hospital and a fourth patient was assessed on scene and did not require transport.

As of Monday afternoon, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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