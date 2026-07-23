FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - What began as a police pursuit through Hallandale Beach of a stolen car ended in a police-involved crash in Hollywood and a perimeter in Fort Lauderdale that resulted in two people being detained.

Several agencies responded to this incident across Broward County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the Golden Isles Safe Neighborhood District. During the investigation, the subject fled from officers, prompting a pursuit.

That pursuit entered the City of Hollywood and led to a police-involved crash at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Federal Highway involving a Hallandale Beach and Hollywood Police cruiser.

Two officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital to be checked out as a result of this crash.

But the driver didn’t stop there. The subject continued driving northbound on Interstate 95, entering the City of Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered above the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday afternoon capturing a police perimeter and a black BMW parked in front of a duplex with its door open. Officers were canvassing the area with a police K-9.

A short time later, cameras captured officers detaining at least two people.

Hallandale Police officers said nobody has been arrested as of 7 p.m., Thursday.

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