NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for two women who were reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 85-year-old Bacilia Peralta Escobar and 52-year-old Lissette Morazan Peralta were last seen leaving a residence along the 1300 block of Northwest 132nd Street, at around noon on Tuesday.

Investigators said the women have not contacted family since their disappearance and both meet the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Peralta Escobar stands 5 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a shirt with black and white stripes and black leggings.

Morazan Peralta stands 3 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a beige skirt.

Officials urge anyone with information on their wherabouts to contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email

u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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