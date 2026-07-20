DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach man is facing murder charges after investigators say he tracked down another man following an argument and shot him multiple times outside a residence Sunday evening.

Mauro Lopez, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm after the shooting death of Ryan Christopher McGowan, 25.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 5100 block of East Lakes Drive at approximately 7:12 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting.

Deputies found McGowan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately rendered aid. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between Lopez and McGowan at a separate location. Lopez later encountered McGowan outside the East Lakes Drive residence and shot him multiple times.

Lopez remained on scene and was detained by deputies. He was transported to the BSO Main Jail.

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