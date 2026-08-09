MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami restaurant owner recounted his story after man was arrested after causing a commotion at his business, which ended with officers deploying Tasers and putting him in custody.

Thirty-six-year-old Richard James Scott was captured on video outside a Miami hotel berating a restaurant owner and people nearby.

Ugo Patierno, one of the owners of Primo’s Italian Restaurant on North Bayshore Drive, recounted the events that unfolded.

“He don’t listen to no one. He said to ‘[expletive] off police, [expletive] off to me.’ He want to fight with my wife, he want to fight with me,” said Patierno.

He told 7News that the incident was the culmination of two hours of unruly behavior.

“I was scared actually. Because the guy was a big guy. I don’t like fights,” said Patierno

The chaos started when Scott came into the restaurant on Saturday morning, and ordered a shot of Bacardi rum, with Patierno saying he ran off afterward.

He also said that Scott gave him a credit card that did not work, and told him to charge it to his room.

“I said ‘Okay where is your room number?’ and he say ‘666. I’m the son of God,'” said Patierno.

Scott was not a guest at the neighboring Doubletree by Hilton Grand Hotel.

He said that Scott made it clear to restaurant staff that he wasn’t leaving, and started to cause a scene.

“He sits at table 10. He said, ‘From here I don’t go. Give me the water right now.'” said Patierno.

Scott was seen on video with a towel on his head, and not moving from his seat.

City of Miami Police officers arrived on the scene and escorted him out of the restaurant.

After initially not leaving the hotel lobby, Scott eventually left the hotel, heading towards an orange Rolls-Royce parked outside.

“And he says ‘It is my car.’ So he touch the car at the same moment he touch the door, the owner of that car came.” said Patierno.

Scott then tried to enter from the passenger side.

“Police told him ‘Hey calm down,’ He tried to open again.” said Patierno.

He was taken down by police, with Tasers being used at least three times.

As he was on the ground, two officers got on top of him to subdue him and put him in handcuffs.

Scott was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after a warning.

Patierno said he forgives Scott for the incident.

Scott was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday afternoon, and has not posted bond.

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