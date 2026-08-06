MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was detained following a shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the intersection of Northwest 203rd Lane and 34th Court on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said the fatal shooting came about from a robbery gone wrong.

Surveillance video captured the sound of multiple bullets ringing out across the neighborhood, at around 1:40 p.m..

“I just hear a shower of bullets,” said area resident Hector Josh. “It was like ‘boom, boom, boom,’ it was like back to back, like seven times.”

Cellphone video captured the man neighbors said is the deliver driver as he paced back and forth in the aftermath of the shooting.

Neighbors told 7News a food delivery driver defended himself from being robbed and opened fire against the subject. They said the gunman came up to them to tell them what had occurred.

“He told me that the guy tried to rob him, had a mask and gun and tried to rob him,” said area resident Henry Johnson.

“And the guy came up to us very nervously, he’s like, ‘Do you guys have any recording of anything that happened? You know, because like I was being robbed,'” said area resident Isabel Ordonez.

Responding officers arrived to find a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

“I saw the body of a young man laying on the ground next to the car,'” said Johnson.

Police said paramedics airlifted the wounded man to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing a firearm on the ground next to a sandal and Toyota sedan. Crews were seen taping off the car and placing evidence markers on the ground and inside the car before it was towed away.

“We’ve been living here for like five years, and this is the first time something like this happens,” said Josh.

Soon after, the car was towed away.

Anaaye Kahan, a neighbor who spoke to 7News, said he heard two gunshots.

“I heard two shots, bang, bang, and then when I came out to pick up the leaves over there and the policeman said, ‘You can’t go,’ and they blocked off the road,” he said. “This is not nice.”

Other neighbors described the terrifying experience.

“I hear a shower of bullets. It was like, boom, boom, boom, it was like back to back, like seven times,” said resident Hector Josh.

Police said the delivery driver who opened fire stayed at scene and was eventually detained. They have yet to release any further information about the shooting, including the identities of the men involved, as they continue to investigate.

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