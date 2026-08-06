SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Perez Hilton’s family provided an update on his condition one day after he appeared to harm himself during a TikTok livestream from his South Florida home.

The celebrity blogger, 48, was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after the social media livestream showed him covered in blood as he appeared to stab and slash himself.

Wednesday night, the family of Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., said he is recovering. Their statement reads in part:

“We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.”

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and a mental health team responded to Hilton’s home, located along the 3000 block of Southwest 77th Court in Westchester, after several of his online followers called 911.

“Subject is a white male with cuts all over his body, possibly armed with a box cutter,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Authorities were in touch with his family, but the father of three was reportedly alone at the time.

At one point on the livestream, Hilton said, “I hope the cops shoot me to death. I’m gonna tell them I’m gonna hurt them.”

He also asked, “Why am I not dead yet?”

Hilton, who was born in South Florida and is Cuban American, became known for his callous coverage of celebrities. In an earlier video post, he said he was sorry for some of the things he said about the show business personalities he covered, telling his followers that he found God.

But Tuesday night, he was in such a distressful state, he required hours of negotiation before deputies were able to get him to the hospital.

Golden Artists Entertainment, the talent agency that represents Hilton, asked for thoughts and prayers for their client, writing:

“Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Deputies walked a man and a woman into Hilton’s home on Wednesday afternoon. They later left with bags.

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