SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As intense storms swept across South Florida, a lightning strike in Southwest Miami-Dade caused a gazebo in a backyard to catch fire.

Surveillance footage shows the moment lighting hit a palm tree, causing a palm frond to fall on the gazebo, sparking the fire, Monday afternoon.

“It was like a very loud bang, like a very close lighting,” said the homeowner.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived in minutes and put out the fire with a hose.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, told 7News he and his family are thankful that their home was spared from the fierce flames in their backyard. At one point, he said, he and his loved ones felt the intense heat radiating from the gazebo.

“One of the neighbors over there called the firefighters because there was one already shooting water at it, and there was another one outside the door trying to get in, so I just let them in, and they just did their thing,” he said. “It all happened very fast.”

The furniture under the gazebo was melted and the fence was damaged, but the family is grateful that their house was not affected by the flames.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.