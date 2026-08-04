MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Miami Gardens Police officer is speaking out after being charged with serious domestic violence crimes.

Kolei Kulani McKinney Sr., 41, comes from a family of police officers and previously served in the Navy before he signed up to wear the badge for Miami Gardens.

“I love my job. I’m from that community,” said McKinney.

McKinney voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Opa-locka Police Department on July 30 after he was accused of violently assaulting a woman earlier that month. He faces a slew of domestic violence charges, including claims that he strangled the woman and threatened her with his gun.

The Miami Gardens Police Department later shared a statement confirming McKinney would be placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

“Officer McKinney has been placed on administrative leave without pay.”

In an exclusive interview with 7News on Monday, McKinney denies the claims that he choked her and pulled a gun on her.

“Throw out these charges. Do the right thing, man,” said McKinney.

He admitted to making a mistake getting involved with the alleged victim in the first place.

He said the woman had stalked his family despite his previous attempts to break off their extramarital affairs.

“This woman just harassed my wife, harassed me,” said McKinney. “Like obsession.”

McKinney also said the woman has pulled similar stunts on other men.

Despite his claims, Opa-locka Police say McKinney voluntarily entered the woman’s car on July 17 before the alleged violent encounter.

According to investigators, the woman asked McKinney to exit her vehicle. Instead, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck with both hands and began to strangle her.

He then pulled out a firearm and placed it on the center console, according to the report.

“He removed the black handgun from his waistband,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer during McKinney’s bond court appearance. “He pointed and waved it toward the windshield.”

The arrest report went on to say McKinney threatened to kill the woman: “I can’t [expletive] take this no more; I’m just going to end this [expletive].”

The woman later told investigators she feared for her life in that moment.

McKinney categorically denied those assertions, telling 7News he did not have a gun with him during that July 17 encounter.

Stephan Lopez, who is representing McKinney, believes his client got a raw deal and believes he deserves to be put back on the street.

“I’m sure they omitted every single piece of evidence I provided them,” said Lopez.

He went on to say that his client had previously filed a report accusing the alleged victim of harassing him in the past.

“She was harassing him, how he made a police report for harassment, all of that stuff wasn’t included in the arrest affidavit. Only what she said,” said Lopez.

McKinney defended his decision to be involved with the woman, saying the July 17 encounter was the result of being coerced by a woman who was threatening to approach his family in their home if he didn’t get in her car.

“She cut me off the road and told me, ‘If you don’t get in, I’m gonna wake your whole house up. That’s the last thing I need to happen at my residence,” said McKinney.

McKinney was adamant that he was left with few options after feeling he was threatened by the woman exposing their past affair to his family.

When asked what he would’ve done differently, McKinney said he would attempt to flee rather than approaching the alleged victim.

McKinney was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

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