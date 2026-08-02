SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman in critical condition and a man is in custody after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials said that the crash happened on Tuesday morning near Southwest 295th Street.

The woman was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was taken into custody, and deputies are investigating.

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