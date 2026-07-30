AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An Aventura man has been arrested after police said he secretly communicated for weeks with his ex-girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter, allegedly attempting to lure her into meeting him without her parents’ knowledge.

According to an Aventura Police arrest affidavit, 31-year-old Daniel Ricardo Moreno continued contacting the girl through phone calls, text messages, WhatsApp video calls, Instagram direct messages and TikTok after his relationship with the child’s mother ended in May.

Investigators said the mother had specifically told Moreno not to contact her daughter and blocked his number on the child’s phone

Police said investigators uncovered messages in which Moreno allegedly encouraged the child to keep their conversations secret, offered to buy her gifts, undermined her mother’s authority and attempted to persuade her to meet him alone.

Detectives described the behavior as consistent with grooming tactics.

According to the affidavit, one message sent on July 3 allegedly read, “We can sneak out maybe meet somewhere.”

Investigators said he also claimed he wanted to ask the girl’s father for permission to see her, but detectives determined he had no relationship with the father and that he would not have approved such a meeting.

Police said he later told her to continue deleting messages because her mother regularly checked her phone.

During an undercover investigation, detectives posed as the 11-year-old and continued communicating with Moreno.

Police said he instructed the “child” to change his contact name to that of one of her classmates so her parents would not become suspicious and eventually arranged a meeting in the laundry room of the Ensenada Condominiums in Aventura.

Authorities said Moreno arrived at the scheduled meeting on July 29 expecting to meet the child and was arrested by Aventura police detectives.

He faces charges of luring or enticing a child, unlawful use of a communications device, interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child

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