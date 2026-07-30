MIAMI (WSVN) - One of three men accused of trying to kill a City of Miami Police officer learned his fate in court.

Wilkhari Levale Jones, a co-defendant in the 2020 ambush and shooting, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in state prison.

“I find you guilty. I adjudicate you guilty, and I sentence you to 13 years in state prison,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Laura Maria Gonzalez-Marques.

The sentence for the 25-year-old, who was the only defendant left with an open case, was part of a plea deal he took.

Jones was arrested after the April 24, 2020 shooting following a traffic stop near the intersection of Northwest 50th Street and 22nd Avenue.

Investigators said several men fired several shots at an unmarked unit, Inside the vehicle was Miami Police Detective Erica Socarras,

Socarras was not hurt, but ger vehicle was riddled with bullets, and a round hit her gun belt.

Police arrested Jones, Antranard Womble and Wilzavier Le’Varick Jones. The two other defendants also took plea deals with prison time earlier this year.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, 7News cameras captured several Miami Police officers seated as Gonzalez-Marques read Jones’ sentence.

“Today we’re here in a show of unity to show the community that these types of acts, these types of behaviors towards any law enforcement officer, in this particular case one of ours, is not going to be tolerated,” said Miami Police Deputy Chief Al Guerra.

All three men have been in jail since they were arrested in 2020. They are receiving credit for the time they have already served.

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