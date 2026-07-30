SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after three public works trucks burst into flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 103rd Place and 51st Street, just aftwer 9 a.m. on Thursday.

A crane being used at this location appeared to have came into contact with power lines, and the discharge from the power lines sparked the fire.

Paramedics transported the adult victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown, but they were not a trauma alert.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

A Florida Power & Light crew is expected to respond to the scene to turn off the power, as officials investigate what caused the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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