NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The co-owners of a North Miami brewery after, police said, a driver smashed into their business, causing severe damage to the building and several cars parked outside.

Video shared by Lost City Brewing Company shows bricks, debris and broken furniture scattered all over, including a refrigerator, in the aftermath of the crash. The truck came to rest partially inside the building.

North Miami Police responded to the incident Wednesday afternoon in the area of Northeast 13th Court. According to detectives, the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting five parked cars before slamming into the brewery.

Co-owners Kenneth Barbot and Chris Campos recounted the shocking aftermath on Tuesday evening in a phone call with 7News.

“When we arrived upon the scene, it just seemed surreal. Because having been six years in business and never having had anything of this caliber happen, it was quite shocking and surreal to see this unfold.” said Barbot..

The owners said the crash was a close call for one of their partners, who had been working on the refrigerator less than an hour before the incident.

“One of our partners was actually working on that same fridge about 30 minutes before that incident. He was under the fridge repairing it. So had he been there 30 minutes later, he would have gotten very seriously injured,” said Barbot.

The co-owners said that a woman was eating her lunch inside one of the parked cars that was hit. The car spun around, but she was not hurt.

Campos said no one was inside the building or injured at the time of impact. He also said the driver was an employee at another business in the area.

“It’s miraculous that no one, including himself, was injured,” he said.

North Miami Police arrested the driver for driving without a license.

Barbot and Campos do not have an exact estimate of the damage, which could be $10,000 to $15,000.

Police have said that the building is safe to enter, and the co-owners plan to reopen the business on Thursday afternoon.

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