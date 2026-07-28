POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have decided, at least for now, to decline to pursue criminal charges against a man who was caught on video yelling obscenities toward a family in Pompano Beach.

The video, which went viral with thousands of views and outraged comments, was captured by Karl Messner’s wife. Messner said he was driving his family to dinner earlier this month when they came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Sample Road and Federal Highway, and the man began shouting for his attention, asking him to roll down his window.

What the man shouted left Messner and his family stunned.

“How much you got the child for? How much you got the children going for?” the man shouted from his car.

Messner said his 6-year-old daughter was in the back seat with her window down, along with the girl’s grandmother, as the man repeatedly described sexual acts.

“How much you got the babies for? Do they [expletive]? Can I [expletive] them? Do you [expletive] children?” the man asked. “Can I [expletive] or is it just like can I touch them?”

Since the story aired on 7News and went viral online, commentators wanted the public’s help to identify the man.

“If you know him, I’m betting you recognize his voice. This is disgusting,” said social media activist Tizzyent.

Earlier this week, a Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant working on the case emailed the couple an update, saying while they have identified the man as someone from out of the area, there is not much they can do.

“We rely on parents and members of our community to report concerning behavior involving children,” the letter said. “Several potential criminal violations were considered [including] Lewd and Lascivious Conduct [and] Harmful Communication to a Minor, [but] we were advised the conduct documented in the video does not provide a prosecutable criminal charge based upon the evidence available to us.”

Still, BSO officials say they “…recognize the seriousness of this incident and share your concern…”

The family was left shocked and frustrated after receiving and reading the letter.

“They said, ‘No, it doesn’t meet the threshold because of…’ this, because of that, and, I don’t know, they appear to be as frustrated as you and I are,” said Karl. “You hate to say that if something else happens, ‘Darn, we should’ve done something back then.'”

“I was surprised and shocked. I really thought that what he said would’ve been enough to charge him with something,” said Bethany Messner, the girl’s mother.

“He was so comfortable, and I just want to be a voice to all the children. They can’t protect themselves,” said Sarah Foster, the girl’s grandmother.

BSO said they will continue investigating the incident and plan to speak with the man at some point.

In a statement, the Broward State Attorney’s Office said: “As with all cases, law enforcement has been conferring with prosecutors as needed while this ongoing investigation continues. The law enforcement agency will send their findings to the State Attorney’s Office when they conclude the investigation, and prosecutors will thoroughly review it before making any charging decision.”

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