SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Secret Service employee appeared in bond court in connection to an alleged fraternity hazing ritual that led to three arrests in Sweetwater, as new details about the crime continue to surface.

Marquez Christopher Pinder stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Monday morning.

The 29-year-old is one of three men apprehended in the alleged fraternity hazing incident.

The other two suspects were identified as Jared James and Elijah Dyous.

Pinder has since been placed on leave from the Secret Service. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

According to the New York Times, the case involved two victims. One is a University of Miami law student who required surgery after suffering kidney damage, and the other victim was a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employee who was also injured.

Prosecutors said the two victims were hit with paddles and canes at an off-campus apartment.

In court Monday, Glazer ordered Pinder to stay away from the alleged victims.

“No contact with these victims, alleged victims — either directly, indirectly, in person, in writing, by telephone, or through third parties,” said Glazer. “Stay at least 500 feet away from their home, school and place of employment at all times. Do you understand the stay away order, sir?”

“Yes, ma’am,” said Pinder.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Catherine Fernandez-Rundo released a statement on the incident that reads in part:

“In Florida, hazing is abuse and it is a crime. Its victims too often lie in their graves and in hospital beds.”

All three suspects have been charged with attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery and hazing. Pinder was granted a $75,000 bond.