SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazing arrests were made in the city of Sweetwater, and one of the suspects is part of the Secret Service.

Police arrested three people in relation to a fraternity hazing incident that led to a victim suffering kidney failure and needing surgery.

29-year-old Marquez Christopher Pinder, pictured on the left, was arrested. He works in the Secret Service and has been put on leave.

Jared James, pictured on the right, and Elijah Dyous were also arrested.

All three men were charged with attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery, and hazing.

According to authorities, the incident happened in April at an apartment off Southwest Fourth Street and 107th Avenue across the street from Florida International University.

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