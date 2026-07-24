WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man sworn to protect the president of the United States is caught in trouble with the law.

New video obtained exclusively by 7News shows the moment when 33-year-old John Spillman, a Secret Service officer, was arrested back in May near Miami International Airport for committing a sickening act in front of hotel guests

“Put your hands up. Against the [expletive] wall,” said a deputy on body camera video.

Spillman’s hotel takedown happened on May 4 at a DoubleTree near MIA.

According to an arrest affidavit, guests and hotel staff said they saw Spillman expose himself and masturbate next to a woman’s hotel room.

“The defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor,” stated the arrest affidavit.

Before Spillman’s arrest, he was based in Washington, D.C., but is originally from Marble Falls, Texas. He was in South Florida in May to work a security detail at Trump National Doral for the president’s visit to the Cadillac Championship golf tournament.

Spillman later visited Miami-Dade jail due to the alleged dirty deed at the hotel.

“Put your hands up! No, no, no, no! Stand up. One in custody,” said a deputy as they placed handcuffs on Spillman.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said they received calls about an alleged masturbating man roaming the DoubleTree, scaring guests with his pants down and sending at least one woman scrambling to her room, Spillman would then meet the local authorities.

“Yo, don’t touch him too much,” said a deputy.

“Can I pull up my pants?” asked Spillman.

Deputies were careful where they’d put their hands.

“Why are your pants down?” asked the deputy.

Spillman told deputies he drank past his limit.

“I had too much to drink,” said Spillman.

“What?” asked the deputy.

“I had too much to drink,” said Spillman.

“Yeah, no [expletive],” said the deputy.

A victim thanked Miami-Dade deputies during Spillman’s arrest.

“Thank you,” said a hotel guest.

But as he was hauled off to jail, Spillman believed he had found a get-out-of-jail free card, but the officers weren’t having it.

“I’m Secret Service,” responded Spillman.

“Sounds like you’re [expletive] if you’re Secret Service,” said a deputy.

According to the Secret Service, Spillman was placed on administrative leave after the arrest.

Spillman was charged with indecent exposure while the case is still pending.

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