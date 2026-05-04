WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A United States Secret Service employee was caught with his pants down committing a sickening act in front of hotel guests near Miami International Airport and is now behind bars, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old John Spillman “committed the offense of indecent exposure” during his assignment in South Florida over the weekend.

The arrest report states the incident happened at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, late Sunday night.

Hotel guests told investigators “they were downstairs in the hotel lobby, and the defendant followed them,” to the point where they had to retreat to their room for safety.

A woman staying at the hotel told deputies that she and others “immediately entered their room because she was in fear for their lives.”

The guests then “saw the defendant masturbating next to their hotel room.”

The report goes on to say the guests called hotel security, who later found “the defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor.”

Spillman was taken into custody just after midnight on Monday.

According to the Secret Service, Spillman is from Marble Falls, Texas and was based in the nation’s capital. He was in South Florida as part of a security perimeter screening detail at Trump National Doral for President Trump’s scheduled visit to attend the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

Richard Macauley, Chief of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service, released a statement addressing the allegations against Spillman, which reads in part:

“The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel.”

Spillman’s South Florida assignment concluded on Sunday, and he was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

He appeared in bond court at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday. no mention of his role with the Secret Service.

Spillman remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond. He has posted that bond and is expected to be released at some point Tuesday morning.

The Secret Service has placed Spillman on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.

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