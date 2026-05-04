DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump made an appearance on Saturday morning at the Cadillac Championship at his resort in Doral.

The golf tournament returned to the Trump National’s Blue Monster course after ten years.

The president was seen walking alongside family members and waving to fans.

The event had to be pushed back a few hours due to weather concerns.

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