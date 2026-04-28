FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida students were arrested following a brutal school brawl in Broward County.

Those students appeared in court instead of the classroom on Tuesday, a day after a fight broke out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

One of the students, identified as 19-year-old Tavares Walker, stood before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman.

“Mr. Walker, good morning, sir. You’re charged with one count of battery; the court does find probable cause,” said Friedman.

Investigators said Walker and Coretavia Oliphant, who is a minor, were involved in Monday’s fight. They said five students got physical before school security stepped in and broke up the scuffle.

Cellphone video captured the alleged altercation.

Walker’s mother, Natasha, told 7News her son’s action didn’t warrant an arrest.

“They’ll get in a fight today; next week they’ll be friends. It happens all the time with these kids in high school, and so, for this to go so far as him being arrested, I don’t feel like it’s fair,” she said.

Three days before the melee at Stoneman Douglas a brutal beating of a middle school student at Dillard High 6-12 in Fort Lauderdale was also captured on cellphone video at the end of classes.

School officials said they didn’t learn about Friday’s beatdown until Monday, but the students involved are being handled disciplinarily.

“Kicking him in his face, that’s bad,” said a person.

“You shouldn’t do that; that is unacceptable,” said a student.

As for those in the MSD fight, Walker is being held on a $1,000 bond with no victim contact, and Coretavia will remain in juvenile custody until next week.

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