WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews are battling a grass fire that sparked south of the Tamiami Trail in West Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured flames from a distance in what officials are calling the “Highway 41 Fire,” just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Park Service, the blaze was first discovered roughly five miles west of Krome Avenue, at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

As the sun rose on Tuesday, orange flames and thick gray smoke filled the morning sky.

Firefighters attacked the flames by ground and by air, as they worked to contain the flames that continued to inch closer to the road.

Crews also sprayed water on the Coopertown Restaurant as flames ignited behind the business.

The fire has burned more than 450 acres and is 0% contained, officials said. The wind is fortunately pushing the smoke away from Tamiami Trail.

Since the blaze ignited on federal land, it is being taken care of by the National Park Service, with assistance from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The cause is still undetermined, but no injuries have been reported and no structures appear to be impacted.

Impacts to drivers in terms of visibility along the Tamiami Trail appear to be minimal, but that could change as the day progresses. In addition, the air quality could be affected.

Meteorologists said recent dry conditions have set the stage for this fire, and no heavy precipitation is expected until Sunday.

7News has reached out to officials for an update on this grass fire.

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