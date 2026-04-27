MIAMI (WSVN) - A six-year-old case concerning a man accused of trying to kill a Miami Police officer came to an emotional end in court.

Thirty-year-old Antranard Womble pleaded guilty to a list of charges, including attempted murder, Monday morning.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in April of 2020 during which, investigators said, Womble fired several shots at detective Erica Socarras, who was in an unmarked unit.

Socarras appeared in court to speak about the incident.

“And I prayed in that moment for God to protect me from the people who were trying to kill me,” she said.

Socarras recounted the terror she experienced that day.

“In that moment, I was forced into the biggest fight of my life and while everything was happening, all I could think was: ‘I can’t die today,'” said Socarras.

Police said Soccaras wasn’t hit, but pieces of her uniform were. Several bullets also struck her vehicle.

Addressing the defendant directly, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Laura M. González-Marqués stressed this incident could have had a much different, tragic outcome.

“Mr. Womble, in the time that you are in state prison, I sincerely hope, sir, that you reflect on the actions that you took that day. An officer who was doing her job could have lost her life,” said González-Marqués.

Several police officers were in court to witness the plea.

“It’s a day we’ve been waiting for and I would love this to be a clear and distinct message. We are not society’s punching bags. We go out there doing our job, we go out there to protect our community, but we will defend ourselves and we will make sure that our community is safe,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Womble is headed to state prison with a sentence of 15 years, but he will receive credit for time served.

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