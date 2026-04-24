ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An Orlando couple has confirmed that the genetic parents of the baby they had through in vitro fertilization has been found.

The mix-up began in December when Tiffany Score gave birth to a baby girl. Despite both parents being Caucasian, the baby wasn’t.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the fertility clinic, hoping to find the parents and answers on how the mix-up occurred.

On Thursday, the couple announced that testing had confirmed the identity of their baby’s genetic parents, but were going to keep it private between those involved.

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