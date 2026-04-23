NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a Miami body shop was arrested on multiple felony charges after investigators uncovered an alleged scheme involving fraudulent mechanical liens on at least 16 vehicles, according to an arrest report.

Jesus Ramon Nunez-Salgueiro, owner of Nunez Body Shop Painting, Inc., was arrested at his business on Northwest 27th Avenue. He faces charges including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, organized fraud of $50,000 or more and second-degree grand theft.

Authorities said the investigation, led by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, found that Nunez-Salgueiro allegedly filed fraudulent liens claiming extensive vehicle repairs that were never performed. The report states the scheme generated about $409,163.35 in financial gains.

Detectives said the investigation began with a complaint involving a 2019 Tesla Model 3, where a lien was filed for repairs that lacked supporting evidence. Investigators later determined the vehicle was being driven during the period it was allegedly under repair.

According to the report, a broader pattern emerged in which vehicles listed for major repairs were observed being driven without visible damage in Florida and Texas.

Investigators said the alleged scheme allowed Nunez-Salgueiro to obtain payments from financial institutions or retain and resell vehicles when liens were not satisfied. In one case, a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban had more than $24,000 in claimed repairs, and a bank later bonded the vehicle for $25,000.

Authorities said the activity involved falsified documentation and affected at least 16 vehicles.

Nunez is expected to face a judge today in bond court.

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