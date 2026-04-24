MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after the man she had been dating opened fire while she was robbing his apartment in Miramar, police said.

Miramar Police units responded to a call of a robbery at the Miramar Lakes apartments along North Preserve Way, off Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

The man who called 911 said the woman was robbing him, investigators said.

Officers arrived to find the injured victim and the caller inside the apartment. Detectives said the man had shot the woman.

“She was transported; her condition is unknown at this time,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

On Friday afternoon, Miramar Police said that the woman died at the hospital due to her injuries.

Prior to this incident, the man told detectives he and the woman had been casually seeing each other. He is currently being questioned.

“The gentleman, he is fully cooperating with the police,” said McIntosh.

Residents of the complex were shocked to hear about the violent chain of events

“This is unreal, like, very surprising, very, very surprising,” said Royanne Mitchell.

“Honestly, I’m still in shock,” said Karina Barajas.

7News cameras captured a crime scene van and several police cruisers, as well as crime scene tape cordoning off a portion of the complex.

A crime scene investigator with plastic over her shoes was seen walking into the apartment unit, and other investigators were seen heading toward the back of the complex.

Residents of the complex said seeing the heavy police presence is unsettling.

“Seeing everything blocked off, it’s like, what in the world? Like, I’m not used to seeing this type of activity,” said Mitchell.

“I live here with my daughter, so that is scary,” said Barajas.

Detectives have not provided any further details about the circumstances surrounding this robbery. It’s unclear what charges, if any, the man will be facing, as the investigation continues.

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