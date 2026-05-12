HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - After landing in legal trouble for allegedly harassing city employees, NFL Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp sat down with 7News for an exclusive interview.

During the interview, former NFL star Warren Sapp said his persistent presence at Hollywood City Hall has become a passion he intends to impart on younger generations.

“I thought teaching my craft about rushing the passer was my thing. I think it’s better for me to teach the generation of young men,” said Sapp.

He added that recording these encounters, which he later posts on social media, was another layer of keeping a check on what local governments are doing.

“So I want my young African American men to pull out the most powerful thing we’ve ever handed our children, hit record and then say, ‘name and badge number. Continue what you were saying, officer,'” said Sapp.

In one instance captured on camera by Sapp, the NFL legend asked that exact question of an officer during a back-and-forth conversation in City Hall back in April.

In March, Sapp had been issued a notice to appear in court after a contentious encounter with City Hall staff.

While speaking with 7News’ Sheldon Fox, Sapp argued these encounters are part of a calling he feels he needs to answer.

“Me and my boys, when I was 16, 17, standing on that corner, they would roll up on us and yell, ‘Get on the ground,’ and we all had to drop on the ground and then digging in our pockets as fast as we could, pull out ID,” said Sapp. “That’s a fourth amendment violation. We have the right to peacefully assemble on that corner, right there on that sidewalk.”

In an apparent defense of people’s rights, Sapp questioned whether anything he did during those recorded interactions warranted arrest.

“I came to ask questions of my government,” said Sapp.

During one of those dust-ups caught on camera, Sapp can be heard warning an officer that he would be forced to arrest the football legend.

“Sarge, I’m gonna make you arrest me today. I promise you I am,” Sapp told the officer.

At one point, Sapp appears to be attempting to access an area of City Hall closed off to the public. While confronting an officer outside of the door, tensions began to simmer.

“I’m going through that door,” Sapp told the officer.

“If you touch me, we’re gonna have a problem,” said the officer.

“Vice versa. If you touch me, we’re gonna have a problem,” Sapp replied.

The repeated confrontations led to Sapp being charged with disrupting the official duties of city employees.

The judge sacked Sapp with a standard pretrial supervision order, which requires him to report over the phone to the pretrial services office twice per week. He was also ordered to stay away from the Hollywood Police Department’s records division on the third floor.

Sapp told 7News he was not concerned about those orders.

“I call every day,” said Sapp.

When asked if he believes there should be a fine line between defending people’s freedoms and liberties and being an irritant and nuisance, Sapp shrugged off those concerns.

“I’ve never been a nice guy. You think I give a damn about what you think of me? I know who and what I am,” said Sapp.

He reiterated that he’s unbothered by anybody viewing him as a jerk or any other pejorative.

When asked what his endgame is for his continued encounters at City Hall, Sapp said he’s seeking “transparency and accountability.”

He told 7News he believes he’s the victim in those incidents.

“What happened to me at City Hall was a crime. I was assaulted by a police officer,” said Sapp.

Sapp said that alleged assault happened during a 2025 encounter. He reportedly filed a complaint to internal affairs.

Sapp did not answer why he didn’t file a lawsuit over the alleged incident.

When prompted again about the judge’s orders, Sapp had no further comments on it.

In a statement shared with 7News, Hollywood Police said Sapp’s behavior left some employees intimidated.

“His demeanor has become increasingly aggressive when encountering city employees, to the point where some feel unsettled and intimidated.”

Despite currently facing a legal barrier, Sapp insisted there’s more to come.

“It ain’t done. It ain’t done. I’ve got a June 10 court date, bro. It ain’t even done,” said Sapp. “Not even a little bit.”

Sapp then said his case was moved to the “mental health division.” He also laughed it off when asked if he believes he is mentally unwell.

“I feel well every morning I wake up,” said Sapp. “I don’t have no issues when I wake in the morning and get going. I really, really don’t, brother.”

As Sapp said, he’s expected to appear in court on June 10.

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