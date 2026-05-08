HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - NFL Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp is facing legal troubles in South Florida after bodycam video shows him harassing police and employees at Hollywood City Hall.

On the gridiron, Sapp was a force to be reckoned with as a defensive anchor for the Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders over his 18-year career. Now, over a decade after retirement, Sapp is in hot water for some heated arguments at City Hall.

“I’m not going through a little process,” Sapp is seen telling officer during a confrontation in April.

“I’m gonna give you a trespass warning,” an officer said.

“I’m gonna make you do it. Write it up,” said Sapp.

According to Hollywood Police, Sapp was attempting to access parts of City Hall not open to the public. Cellphone video recorded by Sapp shows him arguing with officers about one door he tried entering through.

“There’s no restriction on this door,” Sapp told the officer.

“It’s restricted. I’m telling you it’s restricted,” the officer said.

“It’s not,” said Sapp.

Sapp posted the video to his Instagram account, telling viewers he “wanted to see what was happening” in his City Hall.

Authorities say this was one of several contentious incidents involving the former NFL player.

In those incidents, Sapp continuously debates with officers about his rights within public buildings.

“I been here a thousand times. What are you talking about?” Sapp said.

Other videos posted to his social media profile shows Sapp questioning where some officers were born.

“You weren’t born here, were you? Were you born here, Chung?” said Sapp.

“You are disturbing the peace here at City Hall,” an officer told Sapp.

Some of those confrontations became testy, with Sapp and officers making thinly veiled threats.

“I’m going through that door,” said Sapp.

“If you touch me, we’re gonna have a problem,” the officer told Sapp.

“Vice versa. If you touch me, we’re going to have a problem,” Sapp responded.

After one of his most recent alleged arguments, Sapp was charged with “interference with city employees, performance of official duties where officials say it’s unlawful to obstruct, hinder, impede, delay [and/or] frustrate city employees from their official duty,” the report says.

During a court appearance on Thursday, Sapp was sacked with a standard pretrial supervision order “requiring him to report 2 times per week by telephone to [the] pretrial services office,” and prohibiting the multi-time All-Pro from returning to the records division of the Hollywood Police Department.

Sapp was also ordered to have no contact with victims/witnesses who work at the building.

7News attempted to reach out to Sap through a phone call and text message but received no response.

If Sapp fails to abide by the court’s order, he could be arrested by police.

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