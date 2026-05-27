MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction on a new regional destination for South Florida is now underway.

It’s customary for many construction projects to begin with a groundbreaking ceremony. But the construction of the new Miramar Cove is anything but ordinary.

“We’re here today for the groundbreaking of Miramar Cove. It’s a 125-acre mixed-used lifestyle center, and behind us you can see where the actual cove will be. It’s a four-foot deep, five-and-a-half acre man-made body of water. Crystal clear,” said Sunbeam Properties and Sunbeam Development CEO Andrew Ansin.

Miramar Cove has been designed to served as a regional destination for all of South Florida, which will stand as the first true inland waterfront destination in West Broward County. Once completed, it will contain nearly 3,000 homes, retail space, offices and hotel rooms all centered around the body of water, which will include an exclusive beach club for those residents.

“Super excited about that. Really developed this project much differently than most projects are in Broward County. Normally, you see the shopping center on the corner, and residents on the back in the apartments, and instead we’ve kind of turned that inside out and made the focal point the inside of the project,” said Ansin.

Miramar Cove will compliment Sunbeam’s Miramar Park of Commerce, which is already one of South Florida’s premiere business hubs.

“The Sunbeam and the City of Miramar relationship has been amazing. It’s been a partnership joined at the hip and this project, it completes the city,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Stiles Construction is building the project. Much like Sunbeam, they’re a family-owned company, which, they say, made them a perfect match to work with the Ansin family.

“It’s amazing. And to do it with the Ansin family is just the perfect marriage. Two family-owned businesses. We see the world the same way, hardworking people and I think right now we have almost 80 people in our company living and touching this project. And hopefully in the next several months, we’ll have 1,200 people a day working on this site to build it,” said Stiles Construction Vice President of Business Development Robert Fernandez.

For Ansin, who also owns WSVN-7 and ABC Miami 18, Miramar Cove is a defining project — one he hopes will help transform West Broward and attract people from all over the country.

“Aspirationally, this will be a regional destination. People not only that live in the project, live in Miramar, Pembroke Pines will come, but if we have the right mix of restaurants, the fountain show, the right activation, things to do and entertainment, you know, we can draw people from all over Dade County, up into northern Broward, and even tourists,” said Ansin.

As construction now gets underway, the grand opening for Miramar Cove is expected for late 2028.

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