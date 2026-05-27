CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight crash involving a truck along the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs has led to hours-long lane closures that are affecting the morning commute.

The wreck took place along the southbound lanes near Sample Road, just before 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver of the truck slammed into the center wall, causing the load that the vehicle was carrying to spill onto the highway.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver of the truck was injured.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at the Sample Road exit, causing a 12-to-15-minute delay, but it appears one lane has reopened. Troopers also shut down two northbound lanes while crews repair the center wall. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The truck has since been towed away from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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