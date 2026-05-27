MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage captured the takedown of a woman who was arrested over a tow truck dispute outside her Southwest Miami-Dade home last year.

7News broke the story of Angelica Castro and her husband, Leroy, last September, when they filed a lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, saying the dispute quickly escalated once deputies arrived.

Now, the footage shared with 7News by the couple’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, reveals more about the story.

Deputies responded to the home on Southwest 38th Street on March 6. Angelica and Leroy had a court order to keep the truck from being repossessed, but they said MDSO deputies arrested her anyway as she tried to stop the tow.

“I’m recording. You’re not touching me. You’re not touching me. You’re not touching me. You’re not touching me,” said Angelica on the bodycam video as a deputy opened the driver’s door and began pulling her out of the car.

“Get out of the car!” yelled a deputy.

Angelica screamed as she was taken down to the ground.

Once on the ground, she continued yelling in pain as deputies tried to calm her down.

“Stop! We’ll let you go! Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop!” a deputy said.

Angelica told responding deputies that she had a child in the house.

“I have a baby! I have a baby!” she said.

Weeks after the chaotic call for service, the couple announced they were suing.

“Open the door and drag me out to the ground. I didn’t think I was gonna make it that day,” said Angelica during a September 2025 interview with 7News.

The sheriff’s office ultimately dropped the charges against Angelica after she was taken to the hospital and visited by internal affairs, who ordered that the truck be returned to the family.

Speaking to 7News, Pizzi said the lawsuit continues in court.

“Lawsuit is still active, and the sheriff’s office is spending a lot of money to try and get the case dismissed, because the sheriff’s office does not want a jury to see what happened here,” he said.

Pizzi said the deputies crossed the line.

“Look at this! An innocent woman handcuffed in front of her children!” he said.

Back in September, when the lawsuit was announced, Angelica told 7News she thought she was going to die due to the way the deputies were reacting.

“I was just praying to God that I would make it so my children wouldn’t see me die,” she said.

On Tuesday, 7News asked the sheriff’s office for an update on their internal affairs probe into the incident.

In a statement, an MDSO spokesperson wrote:

“The internal affairs investigation related to this incident has been closed. However, because this matter remains in active litigation, we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

The lawsuit against MDSO alleges wrongful arrest, excessive force and assault. They are seeking millions of dollars, including to pay for Angelica’s hospital bill.

“Why is this 90-pound woman on the floor in front of her children and neighbors?” said Pizzi.

Now, the couple and Pizzi want to see these deputies being held accountable.

“I want them to be accountable for their actions,” said Angelica during the September interview with 7News.

As of late Tuesday night, it’s unclear whether any deputy was disciplined after the internal affairs investigation concluded.

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