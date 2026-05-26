DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities reopened parts of a street after an investigation into a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others in Deerfield Beach.

According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a crash involving three vehicles near the 4400 block of Northeast Third Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

“We have one vehicle on its hood. Looks like two more vehicles involved,” a dispatcher said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a white vehicle appeared to have flipped over while another vehicle slammed into the front of a nearby home.

Investigators say one person involved in the collision was pronounced as deceased at the scene. Three additional people were transported to an area hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Michael Botelho, the son of one of the injured victims, 73-year-old Lindomar Botelho, who was driving the white van, told 7News he has since been released from the hospital.

“Thankfully my dad is fine, just minor bruises and scratches,” Michael said of his father.

He went on to describe what his father said happened in the crash.

“He said it was a surreal moment, he was just waiting at the stop sign and, out of nowhere, a car comes flying over, going the wrong way and just, like, lands on top of his car and the car in front of him. He sees a person laying on the ground, he’s stuck inside his car, trying to get out,” Michael said.

7News spoke with his father after he returned from the hospital.

Speaking in Spanish, Lindomar said he didn’t have any way of getting out of the car on his own after the airbag was deployed.

Michael said that was when some good Samaritans arrived a short time later to help pull his father out of his van.

“There’s smoke coming out of his car and he can’t get out, you know, he started panicking and then five minutes in, people came in and broke the windows, finally got him out and there he was able to get into an ambulance and went straight to the hospital and that’s where he’s been since the time of the accident,” he said.

Michael said he’s incredibly grateful to the individuals who rushed to help his father.

“My dad is very blessed to be alive right now. It’s terrible that somebody died. I’m just grateful that my dad made it and he’s fine somehow, you know, thank God that he’s fine,” he said.

Residents in the area who spoke with 7News said drivers speeding through the area or not following the four-way stop has been a major issue.

“I’m not surprised but am I hurt? Yes, that’s why I feel I have to say something because it’s just gone too far,” said area resident Leticia Mercado.

They say something needs to change.

“The four-way stop sign has always been there but it’s just – it’s not enough,” said another resident.

The condition of the other two injured people is not known.

Detectives still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly crash.

On Tuesday evening, crews towed all three of the vehicles involved in the crash. The roadway was later reopened to regular traffic.

7News has reached out to city officials about any previous incidents that occurred in the area to determine if there’s an extensive issue with speeding in the area.

BSO has not released any information on the deceased individual.

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