FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat crash involving three vessels left two people with minor injuries in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a boat struck two other boats and left two people standing on a nearby dock with minor injuries.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at the Lauderdale Marina.

Now, witnesses to the crash are speaking out.

“I don’t know what happened, two seconds later I just see him basically take his boat, put it in gear, drive it up, hits the dock,” said Kevin Simplice, a witness to the incident.

EarthCam footage captured the crash, where a boat is seen leaving the dock.

As the vessel attempts to make a U-turn, it slams into a nearby boat, with a man jumping out of it and onto the dock.

“He ended up reversing back. When he reversed back, he had a boat behind him again,” said Simplice.

The boat hit people standing on the dock, and when the vessel reversed, it struck a boat behind it.

“Keep it safe, think about the people that are around you, you know, it’s a populous spot,” said Steve Massier, who was in the area just before the crash.

He and his 14-year-old son, Matthew, had left the dock ten minutes before the crash.

“We bought some frozen shrimp there at the restaurant, at the little shop. So we were right there, hands and knees, feeding the fish, having a good time, and luckily we had left 10 minutes before the accident happened,” said Steve.

Both could not believe what happened after they heard the news.

“All things considered, they were very lucky that someone didn’t get severely hurt,” said Steve .

“It was definitely scary, but I just think I’m lucky that I’m standing here today, because it was very nerve-wracking to see the video, especially since we were there last night,” said Matthew.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, no one was transported to the hospital.

The FWC is currently investigating the incident.

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